Trump slams Biden, Harris over 'unchecked' migrant inflow after White House shooting: 'Screwed our country'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Sunday lambasted his predecessor, Joe Biden, and the latter’s deputy, Kamala Harris, for “screwing the country” by letting in immigrants “unchecked and unvetted.” This came after two West Virginia National Guard members were killed in a shooting near the White House, allegedly by an Afghan man.

"Crooked Joe Biden, Mayorkas, and so-called 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris really screwed our Country by letting anyone and everyone come in totally unchecked and unvetted," Trump posted on Truth Social.

DHS blasts Biden's administration

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also rebuked Biden's administration, asserting that the former President had done an “act of national self-sabotage” by admitting immigrants into the country.

"The monster who carried out the attack in DC should never have been in this country. The Biden Administration let him--and countless others--in, an act of national self-sabotage. Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals has been stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols," Homeland Security said.

Kristi Noem, Secretary at the DHS, said Joe Biden was responsible for the death of National Guard member Sarah, as the accused’s application to enter the US was processed under his administration.

"This individual's application to be in this country started under the Joe Biden administration. The consequences of the shooting and the death of Sarah are directly on the shoulders of Joe Biden and his administration," she said.

Shooting near White House

West Virginia National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was killed, and Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe, 24, was seriously injured in the shooting incident that happened on Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Lakanwal, 29, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Before coming to the United States, Lakanwal served in an Afghan Army “Zero Unit,” a special force that worked closely with US troops. He came to the US in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. He later settled in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five young sons.

However, emails to the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) indicated that he was struggling to adjust to life in America.