Satellite images show Pakistan still repairing Nur Khan Airbase six months after India's strikes The latest visuals suggested that several of Pakistan’s key military installations struck during Operation Sindoor are still far from fully restored.

Islamabad:

Even after six months of Operation Sindoor in which Indian forces struck multiple military facilities inside Pakistan, new satellite imagery showed Islamabad is still working to fix the damage, according to OSINT analyst Damien Symon, the researcher who first reported that India had targeted a nuclear weapons storage site at Kirana Hills during Operation Sindoor.

Satellite images show Pakistan repairing Nur Khan Airbase

As per the Symon's recent posts on X, satellite imagery showed that Pakistan has begun work on a new facility at Rawalpindi's Nur Khan Airbase, one of the locations targeted by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. “Pakistan appears to have constructed a new facility at Nur Khan Airbase, at the location India targeted during its May 2025 conflict," Symon posted on November 16.

Satellite images show Jacobabad Airbase still undergoing repairs

Satellite images showed northern Sindh's Jacobabad Airbase, the hangar hit by Indian strikes is still undergoing repairs, with its roof dismantled in stages. Symon also claimed this was likely done to assess internal damage before full reconstruction could proceed.

“Imagery over the past few months reveals the hangar targeted by India at Jacobabad Airbase, Pakistan, during the May 2025 conflict, has had its roof taken apart in stages — likely as internal damage checks continue before the structure is repaired," he wrote on November 15.

The latest visuals on his post suggested that several of Pakistan’s key military installations struck during Operation Sindoor are still far from fully restored.

Know all about Operation Sindoor

It should be noted India launched Operation Sindoor in May 2025, a coordinated military campaign targeting key Pakistani military installations deep inside the country. Planned and executed with high precision, the operation involved long-range strikes on sites linked to Pakistan’s air power and strategic assets.

Operation Sindoor launched multiple strikes on critical airbases such as Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase and the Jacobabad Airbase in Sindh, causing significant damage to hangars and support infrastructure. India’s strong response came weeks after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 innocent lives were lost at the hands of Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Also Read:

Indian strike on Pakistan's Nur Khan airbase caused more destruction than reported, new satellite pics show