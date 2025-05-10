Russia-Ukraine conflict: Kyiv agrees to 'full, unconditional' 30-day ceasefire starting Monday, says report Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha said on Saturday that Ukraine and its allies are ready for a “full, unconditional ceasefire” with Russia for at least 30 days.

Kyiv:

Ukraine and its allies are ready for a “full, unconditional ceasefire” with Russia for at least 30 days starting on Monday, Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha said on Saturday. His remarks came as the leaders of four major European countries visited Kyiv, amid a push for Moscow to agree to a truce and launch peace talks on ending the nearly three-year war. It coincided with on the last day of a unilateral three-day ceasefire declared by Russia that Ukraine says the Kremlin's forces have repeatedly violated.

In March, the United States proposed an immediate, limited 30-day truce which Ukraine accepted, but the Kremlin has held out for terms more to its liking.