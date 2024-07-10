Russia: Several killed as Cessna-17 plane crashes in Tatarstan's mountainous region | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Kamskoye Ustye: A civilian plane crashed in a mountainous area of the Kamskoye Ustye settlement in Russia's Tatarstan Republic, emergency response services told TASS. "The accident occurred in the area of Kamskoye Ustye near Lobach mountain. Quoting sources the Russian media reported, a Cessna-17 small aircraft crashed. "Four people were on board. Of these, three were killed, including one child," the agency source said. The causes of the accident are currently being established.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.