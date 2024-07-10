Wednesday, July 10, 2024
     
Russia: Several killed as Cessna-17 plane crashes in Tatarstan's mountainous region | VIDEO

The Cessna-17 sightseeing plane crashed near the village of Kamskoye Ustye close to Mount Lobach, killing two adults and a child.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Moscow Updated on: July 10, 2024 18:15 IST
Image Source : AP Representational Image

Kamskoye Ustye: A civilian plane crashed in a mountainous area of the Kamskoye Ustye settlement in Russia's Tatarstan Republic, emergency response services told TASS. "The accident occurred in the area of Kamskoye Ustye near Lobach mountain. Quoting sources the Russian media reported, a Cessna-17 small aircraft crashed. "Four people were on board. Of these, three were killed, including one child," the agency source said. The causes of the accident are currently being established.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

