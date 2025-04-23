PM Modi departs from Jeddah for New Delhi, cuts short Saudi Arabia visit after J-K terror attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Jeddah for New Delhi after terror attacks claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. PM Modi is likely to participate in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Wednesday.

Jeddah:

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day Saudi viist as he departed for India on Tuesday night after. PM Modi was originally scheduled to return to New Delhi on Wednesday night. The PM is expected to participate in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Wednesday.

"PM @narendramodi concludes his State Visit to Saudi Arabia and has emplaned for India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

The attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Earlier, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Home Minister Amit Shah after the terror attacks in Pahalgam. He directed the Home Minister to take all necessary and suitable measures to ensure the safety and security of civilians in the region. He also asked Amit Shah to visit the site of the attack to assess the situation on the ground.

PM Modi, who arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday, held bilateral talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and co-chaired the Strategic Partnership Council, where both leaders condemned the terror attack and reaffirmed their commitment to countering terrorism.

The two sides created two new ministerial committees, including one on defence, and agreed to collaborate on establishing two refineries in India.

The prime minister skipped an official dinner hosted and decided to cut short his visit and return home on Tuesday night.

(With inputs from PTI)