Pakistan rocked by 6 earthquakes in May alone, repeated seismic activities hint towards sinister pattern In what comes as the latest seismic activity in Pakistan, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude struck Pakistan on Thursday, with the epicentre reported to be near Multan in the Punjab province, India's National Centre for Seismology said.

New Delhi:

Pakistan has been rocked by multiple earthquakes in May, giving rise to speculations online as well as across strategic circles. The seismic activities, that too almost half a dozen in a month, come in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with some reports even claiming that India targeted Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which reportedly is a home to Islamabad's nuclear arsenal.

In what comes as the latest seismic activity, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude struck Pakistan on Thursday, with the epicentre reported to be near Multan in the Punjab province, India's National Centre for Seismology said.

The earthquake originated at a depth of 10 kilometres at the coordinates – latitude 30.14 north and longitude 70.36 east – at around 4.06 pm (Indian Standard Time).

According to the latest updates, there are no reports of any loss of lives or properties. The earthquake on Thursday came as the 6th in a row in a single month, sparking speculations.

Previously, on Tuesday (May 12), a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Jhang Tehsil in Punjab's Faisalabad division.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 111 kilometres, with its epicentre located at 31.31°N latitude and 72.52°E longitude.

On May 24, Pakistan was struck by an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude at 19:37:49 IST, with coordinates of Lat: 36.17 N, Long: 71.40 E, and a depth of 15 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Pakistan on May 12, 2025, at 13:26:32 IST. It occurred at a depth of 10 km near coordinates 29.12°N and 67.26°E.

On May 10, 2025, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Pakistan at 01:44:17 IST. The tremor originated 10 km beneath the surface at latitude 29.67°N and longitude 66.10°E.

Pakistan experienced a magnitude 4.2 earthquake on May 5, 2025, at 16:00:05 IST. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 km near 36.60°N, 72.89°E.