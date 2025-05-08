Pakistan Army veteran slams Pakistani regime for 'suppressing dissent', calls Munir 'psychopath and failure' India-Pakistan tensions: A Pakistani Army veteran, Adil Raja, has said that Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir is responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack. Raja called Munir a failure and a psychopath.

Islamabad:

As India-Pakistan tensions rise in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a Pakistani Army veteran, Adil Raja, has slammed the Pakistani regime, accusing it of suppressing domestic dissent on social media. He added that specialised software and troll factories are in operation. In a post on X, he wrote, "Specialised software and troll factories are in operation, alongside turncoats within the Pro-PTI camp and certain famous vloggers to manipulate public perception."

Pakistan Army veteran slams Munir

The army veteran has also launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Army chief, saying he is "accused of ordering the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack", adding, "Munir must be removed and tried in military courts for his numerous crimes to prevent a catastrophe in the region." He further added, "Asim Munir failed as COAS and miserably failed to respond to India during the escalation. To save Pakistan, remove Asim Munir!"

Another post of Raja on Munir reads, "When you are engaged in a war, never speak of peace until your enemy surrenders. This is a message for you, psychopath Asim Munir—your actions pose a danger to the very existence of Pakistan."

He also confirmed that an Air Defence officer (Captain) and three soldiers of the Pakistan Army have been martyred in the latest Indian attacks on Pakistani air defence infrastructure.

India foils Pakistan's attacks

The Pakistan Army on Thursday said its four soldiers were injured in a drone attack and claimed that armed forces shot down several UAVs launched by India, as tension continued between the neighbours.

In New Delhi, Indian military officials said the Indian armed forces foiled attempts by the Pakistani military to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India last night and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore.

India on Thursday said it foiled Pakistan military's attempts to attack 15 places in Northern and Western India using missiles and drones, and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore as tensions between the two sides mounted amid fears of a wider conflict.

The defence ministry said the Pakistani military attempted last night to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

(With inputs from PTI)