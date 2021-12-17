North Korea bans laughing, shopping and drinking for 11 days. Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : AP People gather at an event for the 10th anniversary of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang

The North Korean government banned its citizens from laughing, drinking, and shopping starting Friday, according to several media reports. The country, which makes headlines for its stringent laws and government had made its recent announcement as part of the 11-day mourning on the 10th anniversary of former leader and Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong-il.

Reports added that the government, in its guidelines banned the citizens from celebrating any joys during the mourning period, and also banned any leisure activities.

"Even if your family member dies during the mourning period, you are not allowed to cry out loud, and the body must be taken out after it's over. People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the mourning period, " Radio Free Asia reported, quoting a resident of North Korea.

Any violation of the ban during the 10-day mourning period will invite serious consequences, the citizen said.

Kim Jong Il, who was in power for 17 years - from 1994 to 2011 - had died of a heart attack on December 17, 2011 at the age of 69. He was then succeeded by his third and youngest son, current leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday attended a ceremony to remember his father Kim Jong Il, who died ten years ago, according to video shown by the socialist state's official broadcaster.

During the outdoor ceremony, senior North Korean official Choe Ryong Hae called Kim Jong Il “the parent of our people” who built up the potentials for the North’s military and economic might.

Under Kim Jong Un, Choe said North Korea's “strategic status” has been boosted and urged the public to "faithfully uphold” his leadership.

