Suspension of banking services, massive inflation: Challenges before common man in Kabul

Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, is witnessing a massive surge in prices of commodities and suspension of banking services as the Taliban took control of the nation last week after the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government. People in Kabul are facing difficulties due to the closure of banks and the biggest money-changing market Sarai Shahzada, Khaama Press reported.

Government officials and other private employees are also facing financial issues as the month is nearing to end and they have no clue about their salaries.

Closure of banks has hit the people most as despite having money in their bank accounts they can't access that.

On Saturday, Sarai Shahzada in a statement said that since the money-changing market is directly dependent on the central bank of Afghanistan-De Afghanistan Bank- it will remain closed unless the central bank resumes operations, Khaama Press added.

There has been no formal announcement about the opening of government banks while private banks have announced to remain closed indefinitely.

Afghanistan's situation is dwindling as people are in rush to leave the nation after the Taliban seized control last week. On August 15, the country's government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation.

EU warns Taliban it has not recognized their regime

Meanwhile, the European Union’s top officials warned the Taliban on Saturday that the current conversations being held to secure the exit of as many Afghan evacuees as possible do not mean the bloc is prepared to recognize the new regime.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged the necessity of continuing to engage with the Taliban during her visit, along with EU Council President Charles Michel, to a reception center for evacuees established by Spain near Madrid.

“We do have operational contacts with the Taliban in this moment of crisis because we need to discuss in these difficult times how we can facilitate it for people in Kabul to come to the airport,” the EU leader said. “But this is completely distinct and separated from political talks. There are no political talks with the Taliban and there is no recognition of the Taliban.”

She also said the continuance of European humanitarian aid to Afghanistan will hinge on the Taliban respecting human rights, especially for women and girls.

