'A slap was delivered last night': Ayatollah Khamenei on rocket attack at US base in Iraq

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has termed Wednesday's early morning missile attack at Iraqi bases housing US troops a tight slap on America's face. The missile attack on US troops was in retaliation to the killing of top Irani general Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike. According to Iran's state media, around 80 'American terrorists' (US troops) have been killed in Iran's missile strikes.

Iranian Parliament has blacklisted American forces as terrorists after the attack on Qasem Soleimani.

Making a statement after Iran attacked US bases in Iraq, their supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, "A slap was delivered last night, but what is important is that the seditious presence of America in the region should be ended."

Addressing the nation in a live telecast, Khamenei said that Iran is quite equipped in the face of global bullying powers. He also lauded Iraqi Parliament's decision asking US troops to leave the country.