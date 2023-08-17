Indian-American Varoon Modak to serve as senior ballot access counsel for Biden-Harris re-election campaign

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ELIAS LAW GROUP US President Joe Biden and Indian-American lawyer Varun Modak

Indian-American lawyer Varoon Modak has been named as the senior counsel for ballot access for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' re-election campaign for the upcoming 2024 Presidential elections.

According to a statement by the Erie County Democratic Party, Modak joins Alana Mounce, who will serve as ballot access director for the Biden-Harris campaign. "Together, this team will oversee the campaign efforts to cement President Biden's place on the ballot in all 57 states and territories and lead the campaign's delegate selection process," read the statement.

The ballot access team will expand on the infrastructure built during the 2020 campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC), including the volunteer and supporter network. The party said that the team comprising of Modak and Mounce will be integral to Biden-Harris campaign team's efforts to engage with the President's key supporters.

"The stakes of this election could not be higher and Alana and Varoon will spearhead the process to ensure the Biden-Harris ticket is on the ballot in all 57 states and territories," said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager.

Mounce has also served in battleground states for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaigns. She and Modak will be responsible for finding new and innovative ways to engage and organize Biden-Harris supporters, said Rodriguez.

"Alana and Varoon are extraordinarily talented, hardworking, and experienced on this issue. Our campaign is stronger with their leadership," she added.

Modak has previously served as a counsel at the Elias Law Group, where he advised federal and nonfederal candidates and party committees on ballot access and campaign finance issues. He also previously served as in-house counsel for a national political organization, and as a judicial law clerk at a bankruptcy court in California.

The Indian-American lawyer Modak has also worked as an attorney at many political law firms. He is a native from the state of California and has received his education from the University of California and later the Georgetown University Law Centre.

