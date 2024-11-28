'India urges Bangladesh to act against rising atrocities targeting hindus': MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE IMAGE) Bangladesh Hindus participate in a protest rally

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (November 28) addressed concerns about the rising incidents of desecration and damage to Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh. In a written response in the Rajya Sabha, the MEA answered questions regarding the increasing reports of vandalism targeting Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh and detailed how the Indian government has raised the issue with Bangladeshi authorities.

India expresses its deep concerns over the targeting of Hindu religious spaces

In its response, the MEA confirmed the occurrence of these incidents and conveyed its serious concerns over the attacks on Hindu religious sites in the neighboring country. “Several incidents of desecration and damage to Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh have been reported in the past few months. The Government of India has expressed its concerns about such incidents, including the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and the theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira during Durga Puja 2024,” the statement read.

The MEA further stated that it has urged Bangladeshi authorities to take concrete measures to protect minority communities and prevent similar incidents in the future.

"India remains committed to advocating for the safety, dignity, and rights of minorities in the region," Singh added.

MEA on arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das

This development comes as India also expressed concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. His detention follows multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. Documented cases include arson and looting of minorities’ homes and businesses, as well as theft, vandalism, and desecration of deities and temples.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges have been pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," the MEA stated.