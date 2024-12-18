India and China reach six-point consensus to address border issues in key Beijing meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

India-China talks: China and India reached a six-point consensus to address border issues during crucial talks between National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday. The 23rd round of the Special Representatives' talks between the two countries was held today after a gap of five years.

NSA Doval, heading the Indian delegation, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for the 23rd round of Special Representatives talks. The last meeting of the Special Representatives' talks took place in 2019 in Delhi.

Six consensus points at meeting on border issue

Both sides positively evaluated the solution reached between the two countries on border issues, reiterated that the implementation work should continue, and believed that the border issue should be properly handled from the overall situation of bilateral relations so as not to affect the development of bilateral relations. Both sides agreed to continue to take measures to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable package solution to the boundary issue in accordance with the political guidelines agreed upon by the special representatives of the two countries on resolving the boundary issue in 2005, and to take positive measures to promote this process. The two sides assessed the border situation and agreed to further refine the management and control rules in the border area, strengthen the building of confidence-building measures, and achieve sustainable peace and tranquility on the border. The two sides agreed to continue to strengthen cross-border exchanges and cooperation and promote the resumption of Indian pilgrims' pilgrimage to Tibet, China, cross-border river cooperation and Nathula border trade. The two sides agreed to further strengthen the construction of the special representatives' meeting mechanism, enhance coordination and cooperation in diplomatic and military negotiations, and require the China-India Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs (WMCC) to carry out follow-up implementation of this special representatives' meeting. The two sides agreed to hold a new round of special representatives' meetings in India next year, and the specific time will be determined through diplomatic channels.

In addition, the two sides also had an extensive and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral, international and regional issues of common concern, emphasizing the importance of a stable, predictable and good China-India relationship to international and regional peace and stability.

Also Read: NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, discusses borders issues

Also Read: China expresses hopes to stabilise ties with India at 'early date' ahead of Doval-Yi border talks