India and Sri Lanka ink key MoUs at PM Modi-Dissanayake joint presser in Delhi | WATCH

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake with PM Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka exchanged Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in Delhi on Monday. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the Sri Lankan leader's decision to visit India first foreign visit to India and added his visit would foster the relations between the two nations. "...I welcome President Dissanayake to India. We are delighted that as the President, you chose India for your first State Visit. With today's Yatra, new speed and energy are being generated in our relations. For our partnership, we have adopted a futuristic vision. In our economic cooperation, we have laid emphasis on investment-led growth and connectivity," PM Modi said in a joint presser.

"We have decided that physical, digital and energy connectivity will be important pillars of our partnership. Work will be done for electricity grid connectivity and multi petroleum pipeline...," he added.

PM Modi highlights the issue of Tamilian fishermen

During the event, the Prime Minister also highlighted the issue of Indian fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities after they unintentionally entered the island nation. PM Modi said the President assured him to fulfil the aspirations of Tamilians and fulfil its commitment to full implementation of the Constitution of Sri Lanka and to conduct the Provincial Council Elections. "We also discussed issues related to the livelihood of fishermen. We agreed that we should move forward with a humanitarian approach in this matter. We also talked about construction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka. President Dissanayake told me about his inclusive approach. We hope the Sri Lankan government will fulfil the aspirations of Tamilians and fulfil its commitment to full implementation of the Constitution of Sri Lanka and to conduct the Provincial Council Elections," PM said.

PM Modi vows to expand ferry services

Further, PM Modi recalled the day when India accorded the Pali language the status of classical language and added how the decision was celebrated in the neighbouring nation too. PM Modi emphasised boosting connectivity in order to expand the tourism sector. He announced to start ferry service between Rameswaram in India and Talaimannar in Sri Lanka. Currently, the ferry services are limited to Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai.

"Ferry service and Chennai-Jaffna flight connectivity have boosted tourism and strengthened our cultural ties. We have decided that after the successful launch of Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai ferry services, now ferry service will be started between Rameswaram in India and Talaimannar. Work will also be done to realize the immense potential of tourism through the Buddhist circuit and Ramayana trail of Sri Lanka," said PM Modi.