Imran Khan ousted as Pakistan PM - A timeline of how no-confidence vote removed Khan from office

Highlights No prime minister in Pakistan's history was ever ousted through a no-confidence motion

Khan is the first premier whose fate was decided through a trust vote

Earlier, two separate no-trust motions failed respectively against former premiers in 1989 and 2006

Despite several attempts by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to block the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan was voted out of power as he lost the trust vote mandated by the Supreme Court's ruling. As many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent during the voting. However, it took months of planning to move the motion against the country's premier.

Here's a timeline of how Khan was ousted

As per the Geo tv, by the end of 2021 -- Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) started cajoling Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to move a no-trust motion against then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

November 28, 2021- PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah, indicating an in-house change in the Parliament, said the Opposition would have enough numbers to oust PM Imran Khan

PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah, indicating an in-house change in the Parliament, said the Opposition would have enough numbers to oust PM Imran Khan December 24, 2021- PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq also hinted the Opposition was preparing for in-house change

January 11, 2022 - PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif said the government had lost the majority; an in-house change will be made

January 18 - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said a no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman would not oust the government and the Opposition wants to send the PM home

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said a no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman would not oust the government and the Opposition wants to send the PM home January 21- Ayaz Sadiq said the Opposition is ready for a no-confidence motion against PM, the time would be decided later

February 7 - PML-N and PPP officially discussed no-trust motion against the premier

February 8 - Shahbaz presented the option of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan to MQM-P. MQM-P leader Amir Khan announced to furnish the request before the party's coordination committee

February 11 -- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on behalf of the Opposition, announced a no-confidence motion against PM

Meanwhile, PTI government did not take the threat seriously and challenged the Opposition to table the no-confidence motion.

March 8 - Opposition tabled the no-confidence motion. The next day, PM Imran Khan said PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was his next target and that he wanted the Opposition to move the no-confidence motion against him

March 12 - Nawaz Sharif and disgruntled PTI leader Aleem Khan discussed the no-trust motion in London. Sheikh Rasheed and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi trade barbs as cracks in the government's coalition appear visible

March 21- The Pakistan government filed a reference for the interpretation of Article 63(A) in the Supreme Court

March 27 - Imran Khan claimed that the Opposition's no-confidence motion is part of a "foreign-funded conspiracy" hatched to oust him as PTI held a rally in Islamabad

March 28 - Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif tabled a no-confidence resolution against PM Imran Khan. PTI received surety of support from PML-Q as Usman Buzdar stepped down in favour of Pervaiz Elahi as new chief minister; government's ally BAP sides with the Opposition. Independent MNA from Balochistan Mohammad Aslam Bhootani quit the ruling coalition and sides with the Opposition

March 31 - Pakistan National Assembly session for the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan adjourned till April 3

April 3 - NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion, terming it "unconstitutional" and the proceedings were wrapped up. President Arif Alvi dissolved NA on PM Imran Khan's advice and the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of political situation

April 7 - The Supreme Court restored the National Assembly, declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution. It also ordered NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to call an assembly session on Saturday

April 8 - A day before the house was set to vote on the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan said he will not tolerate the installation of a "foreign government" and will turn to the public for support if such a thing happens

April 9-10, 2022 - PTI's elected speaker Asad Qaiser summoned the session for the vote on the no-confidence motion at 10:30 am. Imran Khan-led PTI tried delaying the vote throughout the session. However, minutes before the clock struck 12, Qaiser resigned and handed over his seat to Ayaz Sadiq to chair the session on the no-trust motion

After Sadiq took over the speaker's seat 174 members of the Opposition voted in favour of the motion leading to Imran Khan's removal from the Prime Minister's Office.

(WIth inputs from ANI)

