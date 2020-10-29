Image Source : PTI 'General Bajwa was perspiring, his legs were shaking': Pakistan MP recalls IAF pilot Abhinandan's release

Speaking in the National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq took a dig at the ruling Imran Khan government revealing some behind the scene developments in the country when Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani forces last year.

A video which has gone viral, shows Sadiq saying that during a meeting with the top brass Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had express fears about India attacking Pakistan if the IAF pilot was not released soon. The leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had refused to attend the meeting.

"I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for God’s sake let Abhinandan go, India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM," Ayaz Sadiq said in Pakistan's National Assembly, news agency ANI reported.

On February 27, 2019, Wing Commander Abhinandan had shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet during the dogfight. However, his MiG-21 was also shot and he parachuted into Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from where he was captured by the Pakistani forces. The IAF pilot was later released on March 1 at the Attari-Wagah border.

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for raising questions over Balakot airstrike

Soon after the Pakistani opposition leader's went viral, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used it to slam the Congress and its former president Rahul Gandhi for raising questions over Balakot airstrike.

राहुल जी,

आप Surgical Strike औरAir Strike पर सवाल उठा रहे थे ना?

ज़रा देखिए मोदी जी का क्या ख़ौफ़ है पाकिस्तान में

सरदार अयाज़ सादिक़ बोल रहे है पाकिस्तान के National Assembly में की Pak के Cheif of Army Staff के पैर काँप रहे थे और चेहरे पर पसीना था,कहीं भारत अटैक न कर दे!

समझें? pic.twitter.com/QdzxKetUzW — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) October 28, 2020

BJP national spokesperson tweeted the video clip of Ayaz Sadiq speaking in Pakistan National Assembly said," Rahulji, you were raising questions over surgical strike and air strike? Just see how they fear Modiji in Pakistan."

