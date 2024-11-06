Exit Polls for Wisconsin out: 47 per cent of voters says they have favorable view of Kamala Harris | CHECK

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kamala Harris

Wisconsin: Democrat Kamala Harris faced Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday in the US presidential election, after the two candidates vied for support after staking positions on issues including abortion, the economy and foreign policy.

Following are preliminary results from an exit poll conducted by Edison Research. Results will be updated as additional poll responses are gathered.

44% of voters in Wisconsin said they had a favourable view of Trump, compared with 43% who said so in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 52% viewed him unfavourably, compared with 55% in 2020.

47% of voters in Wisconsin said they had a favourable view of Harris, compared with 52% who said the same of Biden in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 52% viewed her unfavorably, compared with 46% who viewed Biden that way in 2020.

35% of voters in Wisconsin said the economy mattered most in deciding how to vote in the presidential election. 10% said immigration, 17% abortion, 33% the state of democracy and 3% foreign policy.

52% of voters in Wisconsin said their family's financial situation was worse off than it was four years ago, compared with 21% who said so in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 21% said they were better off than they were four years ago, compared with 39% in 2020. 27% said their financial situation was unchanged.

72% of voters in Wisconsin said they think democracy in the US is threatened. 25% said it is secure.

62% of voters in Wisconsin said they didn't have a college degree, compared with 66% in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 38% had a degree, compared with 34% in 2020.

48% of voters in Wisconsin were women, compared with 50% in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 52% were men, compared to 50% in 2020.

84% of voters in Wisconsin were white, compared with 86% in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 6% were Black, compared with 6% in 2020. 6% were Hispanic, compared to 4% in 2020.

43% of voters in Wisconsin were white men, the same number as in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 41% were white women, compared with 43% in 2020.

3% of voters in Wisconsin were Black men, the same figure as in 2020. 3% were Black women, the same as in 2020.

4% of voters in Wisconsin were Hispanic men, compared with 2% in 2020. 3% were Hispanic women, compared with 2% in 2020.

US Exit Polls

Exit polling reflects just a slice of the tens of million of people who have voted, both before and on Election Day, and the preliminary results are subject to change through the course of the night as more people are surveyed.

National exit-poll results provide an important window into the thinking of the nation, but may not directly align with the seven battleground states expected to decide the presidential election.

Exit polls capture variations among turnout in various demographic groups, such as men vs women voters or college-educated vs non-college-educated voters, and can provide insights into how turnout has changed from past elections. One key advantage of exit polls is all the people surveyed, by definition, are people who cast ballots in this election.

