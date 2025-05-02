'Is Buddha needed for Buddhism?': Elon Musk responds to query on stepping back from DOGE Reports are doing rounds claiming Elon Musk's ouster from Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Amidst claims of Musk stepping down, Trump said that the DOGE's head could stay working for the White House as long as he wants.

Washington:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk compared himself to Buddha and the US Department of Government Efficiency to Buddhism, which he said can even function without him. When asked who will lead DOGE once he steps down, Musk said, "Is Buddha needed for Buddhism?"

Notably, Elon Musk, who is not a member of Trump's cabinet and functions as a special government employee, can not get his stint at DOGE stretched by more than 180 days, ToI reports.

Additionally, his involvement with the Trump administration has limited his presence with his entities like Tesla, SpaceX, and others, which might be the reason behind his stepping down from his role at DOGE.

'DOGE does not need a specific leader'

However, Musk stressed that DOGE will continue its work even without him, saying that DOGE, like Buddhism, doesn't need a specific leader to keep moving forward.

He added that DOGE will continuously work towards its cost-cutting efforts, saying, "DOGE is a way of life. Like Buddhism." When asked whether DOGE will finish its work by 2026, Musk said, "If the president wants us to stick to that date, we'll stick to that date."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the DOGE's head could stay working for the White House as long as he wants. Trump said during a cabinet meeting, "The vast majority of the people in this country respect and appreciate you."

While Trump added that Musk may seek to get back home to his cars, he stressed, "You know, you're invited to stay as long as you want."

'President Trump is a good man': Elon Musk

In an interview with Fox News, Musk opened up about his personal relations with Trump, saying, "I love the president. I think President Trump is a good man. The president has been so unfairly attacked in the media. It's truly outrageous. And I've spent--at this point – a lot of time with the president. And not once have I seen him do something that was mean or cruel or wrong."

Calling himself the tech support for the President, Musk said, "I'm here to provide the president with technology support."