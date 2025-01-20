Monday, January 20, 2025
     
  4. Trump Inauguration Live: Biden welcomes Trump at the White House for preinaugural tea
Trump Inauguration Live: Biden welcomes Trump at the White House for preinaugural tea

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit Washington Published : Jan 20, 2025 19:16 IST, Updated : Jan 20, 2025 20:58 IST
Donald Trump
Image Source : INDIA TV Donald Trump

Trump Inauguration Live: President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America. Trump won the elections in the United States as he defeated the Democratic Party's Kamala Harris by a considerable margin. As he assumes the presidency in the US, the world braces for the decisions he will take as the 47th President of the US. From the time he left office after his loss in the 2020 presidential election to his nomination as the Republican candidate in the 2024 race, Trump continued to dominate the American news cycle and the country's psyche.During his 2024 campaign, Trump survived two assassination bids. The 78-year-old became the oldest person in US history to be elected president. Trump has been able to win another term despite several odds as American voters reposed their trust in him. 

 

  • Jan 20, 2025 8:58 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    Trump likely to rename Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' in his first executive orders: Report

    In his first executive orders, Donald Trump is likely to rename Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' in his first executive orders: Report

  • Jan 20, 2025 8:44 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    Jaishankar attends Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John’s Church

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is representing India as a special envoy of PM Modi at the swearing-in ceremony, said, "Privileged to represent India as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC." 

  • Jan 20, 2025 8:32 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    Biden welcomes Trump at the White House for preinaugural tea

    US President Biden welcomes Trump at the White House for a preinaugural tea, restoring traditions around peaceful transfer of power. 

  • Jan 20, 2025 8:29 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    S Jaishankar to Mukesh Ambani: These prominent Indians will join Trump Inauguration 2025

    Prominent Indian personalities, including S Jaishankar, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Pankaj Bansal, Kalpesh Mehta, and Ashish Jain will attend the inauguration event of Donald Trump.

  • Jan 20, 2025 8:25 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    Kamala Harris receives US Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance

    US Vice President-elect JD Vance along with his wife, Usha  Vance received by outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Craig Emhoff, at the White House.

     

  • Jan 20, 2025 8:08 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    Trump to issue series of executive orders to remake immigration policies

    President Donald Trump is going to issue a series of orders aimed at remaking America's immigration policies, ending asylum access, sending troops to the southern border and ending birthright citizenship, an incoming White House official said.

  • Jan 20, 2025 8:04 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    Trump supporters gather at US Capitol Rotunda building before his inauguration

    Supporters of Donald Trump have started to gather at US Capitol Rotunda building, Washington DC. A 16-year-old Trump supporter, David Kreutz says, "I'm coming out of Long Island, New York. I've been here all weekend." 

  • Jan 20, 2025 7:45 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    Trump and his family attend church service before inauguration

    President-elect Donald Trump and his family arrived at the St, Johns Episcopal Church to attend a church service ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

     

  • Jan 20, 2025 7:43 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    Trump inauguration: EAM Jaishankar to hand over PM Modi's letter to incoming US President

    Jaishankar is representing PM Modi as his special envoy at President Trump's inaugural function on Monday. 

  • Jan 20, 2025 7:31 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    Trump battled odds to regain American people's trust

    Trump overcame impeachments, criminal indictments, and even a pair of assassination attempts to win the trust of the American public. 

  • Jan 20, 2025 7:20 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    Trump set to become 47th US President today

    In the weeks between his phenomenal electoral victory and swearing-in as the 47th President of the US, the world got a preview of what a second Donald Trump presidency will entail - both for itself and America.

