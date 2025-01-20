Trump Inauguration Live: Biden welcomes Trump at the White House for preinaugural tea

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Donald Trump

Trump Inauguration Live: President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America. Trump won the elections in the United States as he defeated the Democratic Party's Kamala Harris by a considerable margin. As he assumes the presidency in the US, the world braces for the decisions he will take as the 47th President of the US. From the time he left office after his loss in the 2020 presidential election to his nomination as the Republican candidate in the 2024 race, Trump continued to dominate the American news cycle and the country's psyche.During his 2024 campaign, Trump survived two assassination bids. The 78-year-old became the oldest person in US history to be elected president. Trump has been able to win another term despite several odds as American voters reposed their trust in him.