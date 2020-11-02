Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Monday, November 02, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2020 6:41 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 46 million, including 1,205,044 fatalities. As many as 33,742,814 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

  • Nov 02, 2020 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    WHO Director-General goes into self-quarantine

    Director-General of World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to go into self-quarantine over the coming days after being identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19

  • Nov 02, 2020 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    6 dead in UP's Bahraich

    Bahraich: Six people died, 10 injured after their vehicle was hit by another vehicle at Shivdaha Mod in Payagpur

  • Nov 02, 2020 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rajasthan bans sale of fire-crackers

    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot directs officials of the state for a ban on the sale of fire-crackers and action against vehicles without fitness certificate, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 and safety of people

