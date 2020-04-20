Israelis brave COVID-19 health risks to protest against Netanyahu; maintain social distancing | WATCH

Image Source : AP People keep social distancing amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, April 19, 2020. More than 2,000 people took to the streets on Sunday, demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to form an "emergency" government with his chief rival and accusing him of using the coronavirus crisis to escape prosecution on corruption charges. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

More than two thousand Israelis on Sunday gathered in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square while also maintaining social distancing to protest against "anti-democratic" measures and policies implemented by Netanyahu's government during the coronavirus crisis. The Black Flag protest organizers marked spots and handed out face masks during the event. The protesters accused Netanyahu of using the coronavirus crisis to escape prosecution on corruption charges.

הוידאו הזה שווה ציוץ מחודש.@ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/swcijMR3rI — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) April 19, 2020

Gantz, who during three bitter election campaigns over the past year vowed never to sit in a government with Netanyahu due to his legal problems, announced last month that he had accepted the prime minister’s suggestion to form an “emergency” government to deal with the coronavirus crisis. The announcement infuriated many of Gantz’s supporters and caused his Blue and White party to fracture.

“You don’t fight corruption from within. If you’re inside, you’re part of it,” said Yair Lapid, Gantz’s former political partner, who withdrew from the Blue and White alliance last month.

Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of justice and accepting bribes. He denies the charges and says he is the victim of a hostile media and aggressive police and prosecutors.

Protesters on Sunday accused Netanyahu of exploiting the crisis to evade his looming trial and cement his lengthy rule.

Citing the pandemic, Netanyahu’s hand-picked justice minister delayed the prime minister’s trial just two days before it was to begin until late May.

Since then, Netanyahu’s coalition talks with Gantz have reportedly stalled due to demands by the prime minister to gain more control over judicial appointments and assurances that he can remain in office even if he gives up the prime minister’s job in a proposed power-sharing arrangement with Gantz. Under Israeli law, public officials, with the exception of the prime minister, must resign if charged with a crime.

Demonstrators repeatedly chanted “democracy” and accused the prime minister of endangering the country’s democratic institutions. “Corona equals virus in the service of a dictator,” said one sign.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines This hour

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage