Hindus in Bangladesh to celebrate Durga Puja in subdued manner amid threats, security concerns

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Dhaka: Hindus in Bangladesh will celebrate Durga Puja in a subdued manner to register their protest against attacks on the community following widespread student-led protests that culminated in former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster in early August, according to minority leaders.

Communal tensions rose in the country after Prime Minister Hasina's resignation on August 5 following protests against a controversial job quota system, with over 2,000 reported attacks against the community in the last two months. Hundreds of Hindu businesses and places of worship were attacked amid unprecedented political turmoil in the country.

Last month, thousands of Hindus staged protest rallies in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and the northeastern port city of Chattogram, demanding protection. As many as 2,010 incidents of attacks on the Hindu community were reported in Bangladesh from August 5 to August 20, ranging from murder and physical assaults to sexual assaults and attacks on temples, according to data from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCOP).

How Hindus will celebrate Durga Puja?

Bangladesh is set to celebrate Durga Puja, the largest Hindu festival in the country, from October 9 to 13, with high security amid tensions. The country has announced an additional one-day general holiday for Durga Puja after 8-point demand, including extra holidays, by a minority alliance.

Despite this, some members of the community are not too keen on celebrations due to fear from the widespread violence Bangladesh has seen in recent weeks. “This year, we are just organising Durga Puja, and there will be no Durga Puja celebrations," Ranjan Karmakar, a BHBCOP praesidium member, told news agency PTI.

"This is a form of protest from the Hindu community, and the Hindus are also not in the frame of mind to participate in any form of festivities following the continuous attacks on our community since August this year," Karmakar said, adding that many puja organisers were facing threats and ransom calls.

Basudeb Dhar, Chairperson of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, said that while the government has assured their safety, the community has decided to hold the festival in a subdued manner by conducting Durga Puja rituals and avoiding all forms of festivities, including cultural programmes.

What US said about attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus?

The United States made its first remarks on the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, saying it wants to see the rights of the minority communities protected in Bangladesh as Hindus celebrate their largest festival of Durga Puja. "Of course, we want to see the rights of minorities protected in Bangladesh as also is true all around the world," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Combined Minority Alliance said in a rally that the minority community across Bangladesh has been facing atrocities, including arson, vandalism, looting, forced occupation, murder, rape, threats of exile, and extrajudicial killings under the guise of mob justice since August 5.

Radical Islamic groups are now opposing the open celebration of Durga Puja and nationwide holidays during the festival, while reports of violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, have surged, igniting fears for the safety of those planning to celebrate Durga Puja. Reports of vandalism of Durga idols and the looting of donation boxes also served as chilling reminders of past violence.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | 'We want to see rights of Hindu...': US after reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh during Durga Puja