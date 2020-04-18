Yogi government transfers 5 DCPs in Lucknow

Five DCPs transferred in Lucknow within the city. (Representational image)

Five Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Lucknow have been transferred within the city in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. Sarvesh Tripathi who was earlier DCP in Lucknow east have now been posted in West Lucknow, Arun Srivastav, who is currently taking care of Lucknow west will now be DCP head office. DCP Shalini for women crime will now be DCP for Lucknow east​. Meanwhile Puja Yadav, who is DCP for Lucknow south will now be taking charge as DCP for crime against women and Raees, who was DCP head office will now take charge as DCP Lucknow South. The order was passed by Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey, however, the reason for this transfer is not known yet. More to follow.

