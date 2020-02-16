Image Source : ANI West Bengal: 2 killed, 5 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Murshidabad

Two dead and five injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Murshidabad.

Injured have been admitted to a hospital.

More details awaited...

