West Bengal: 2 killed, 5 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Murshidabad

Two dead and five injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Murshidabad.
Injured have been admitted to a hospital.
West Bengal: Two dead and five injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Murshidabad. Injured have been admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/dvDXg8ZJE6— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020
More details awaited...
ALSO READ | One dead, eight injured after roof of building collapses in Delhi
ALSO READ | One hurt as gallery of residential building collapses in Thane