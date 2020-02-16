Sunday, February 16, 2020
     
West Bengal: 2 killed, 5 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Murshidabad

Two dead and five injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Murshidabad.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kolkata Updated on: February 16, 2020 22:52 IST
Two dead and five injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Murshidabad.

Injured have been admitted to a hospital.

More details awaited...

