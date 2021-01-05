Image Source : VIDEO GRAB West Bengal: Bombs hurled at BJP leader's house in Hooghly

At least three bombs were hurdled at a local BJP leader's house in Hooghly district of West Bengal on Monday night. The leader has been identified as Ajay Kumar Chakraborty.

He was sleeping inside his home when the incident took place. His wife was also present inside the home.

The BJP leader along with his wife managed to escape. They suffered minor injuries. However, the roof was damaged significantly in the attack.

Chakraborty stays in Tarakeswar, a city and a municipality in Hooghly.

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress of the orchestrating the attack. The party said that TMC workers are misusing the police and attacking opposition leaders to silence them. The Trinamool Congress, however, refuted the charge.

