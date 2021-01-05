Tuesday, January 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. West Bengal: Bombs hurled at BJP leader's house in Hooghly

West Bengal: Bombs hurled at BJP leader's house in Hooghly

At least three bombs were hurdled at a local BJP leader's house in Hooghly district of West Bengal on Monday night. The leader has been identified as Ajay Kumar Chakraborty.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2021 13:49 IST
hooghly
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB

West Bengal: Bombs hurled at BJP leader's house in Hooghly 

At least three bombs were hurdled at a local BJP leader's house in Hooghly district of West Bengal on Monday night. The leader has been identified as Ajay Kumar Chakraborty. 

He was sleeping inside his home when the incident took place. His wife was also present inside the home.

The BJP leader along with his wife managed to escape. They suffered minor injuries. However, the roof was damaged significantly in the attack.

Chakraborty stays in Tarakeswar, a city and a municipality in Hooghly.

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress of the orchestrating the attack. The party said that TMC workers are misusing the police and attacking opposition leaders to silence them. The Trinamool Congress, however, refuted the charge. 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News