Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia set to join Congress today amid buzz over entering poll fray from Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : X/INCINDIA Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia met Rahul Gandhi on September 4.

Putting days of speculations to rest, star wrestlers Vinesh Phogal and Bajrang Punia are set to join Congress on Friday afternoon. This development comes after it was widely speculated that the duo could context the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections as Congress candidates. The Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to take place next month.

Earlier on September 4, both wrestlers met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary KC Venugopal in New Delhi. The Congress had also put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle. Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

(Input: Sunny Malik)