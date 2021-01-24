Image Source : ANI Congress got Subhas Chandra Bose killed, alleges BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj | Watch

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Sunday has alleged that the Congress got Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose killed, according to news agency ANI.

While addressing a public rally here, BJP MP from Unnao said, "My allegation is that Congress got Subhas Chandra Bose killed....neither Mahatma Gandhi nor Pandit Nehru could stand in front of his popularity."

#WATCH | "My allegation is that Congress got Subhash Chandra Bose killed....Neither Mahatma Gandhi nor Pandit Nehru could stand in front of his popularity," said BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj in Unnao yesterday pic.twitter.com/gaJJ6Le4j6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2021

The statement took place on the day when the nation was celebrating Bose's 125th birth anniversary.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a crucial role in India's freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in a (Right to Information Act) RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

