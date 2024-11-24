Vande Bharat sleeper trains could face delays due to THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat train

The wait for the first Vande Bharat sleeper trains is likely to be prolonged. India's most advanced train featuring enhanced passenger amenities and safety features, which was expected to be operated for the general public by January 2025, now may be delayed because of designing-related issues. Integral Coach Factory Chennai last month unveiled the fully airconditioned sleeper coaches, with improved safety features and best-in-class interiors, of its flagship Vande Bharat train. According to the media reports, the demand for toilets and a pantry car in the train emerged as a sticking point for the Indian Railways and Russian rolling stock manufacturer Transmashholding (TMH). The fresh challenge could potentially delay the ambitious sleeper edition of Vande Bharat train sets.

Russian company TMH and Indian Railways had signed a deal worth Rs 55,000 crore for Vande Bharat sleeper trains. The media reports suggested that even after 14 months of finalizing the deal, the design of the sleeper coach version of Vande Bharat train has not been finalized.

The reports claimed that Indian Railways wants additional toilets in every coach of Vande Bharat sleeper train. The authorities also sought a pantry car in every Vande Bharat train set and space to keep luggage in every coach.

TMH CEO Kirill Lipa was quoted as saying in the media reports, "Due to the change in design, the entire layout of the coach will be affected. The windows, seats and other designs of the coach will have to be remade. This will take more time and cost." On the other side, Indian Railways argue that technical changes in the design are being demanded to be made under the deal contract.

ICF unveiled Vande Bharat sleeper coaches in October

Integral Coach Factory Chennai unveiled the fully airconditioned sleeper coaches in October. ICF has been making the swanky Vande Bharat Express trains since 2018 and so far, 77 such trains are in operation across the country, albeit with only chair car facility. The ICF unveiled its first Vande Bharat train rake with all AC sleeper coaches for long distances involving night travel.

Indian Railways said the new sleeper coach Vande Bharat trains, though similar to chair car trains, have improved safety features. The coaches have been fitted with best-in-class interiors with GFRP (Glass fiber reinforced polymer) panels, aluminium extrusions berth frame with polyurethane foam cushion, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities, etc.



