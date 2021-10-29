"Meta mishap? Need a Friend? Dial 112": UP Police's clever use of Facebook's new name for awareness

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@UPPOLICE Cleverly keeping up with the trends, "The tradition of putting service before self remains unchanged!"

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday raised awareness about its emergency response services by wittily using Facebook's new rebranded logo for 'Meta'.

Using the logo of the social media giant, the UP Police wrote, "#Meta mishap? Need a Friend? Dial 112." Cleverly keeping up with the trends, "The tradition of putting service before self remains unchanged!"

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police tried to raise awareness about road safety and shared its emergency helpline using memes based on Netflix Korea's Squid Game. Using the popular show's circular, triangle and square pattern, UP Police's Twitter handle asked citizens to wear their seat belts tight and to reach them in case of emergency by dialling 112.

