Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi asks officials to take steps to tackle air pollution

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to take steps to tackle air pollution in the state, a government statement said. During the meeting, the chief minister spoke to district magistrates and divisional commissioners of those areas where the air pollution level is bad, it said. He directed the officials to curb factors, which lead to air pollution, and also asked the district magistrates to take appropriate steps and ensure proper disposal of urban waste, according to the statement.

The agriculture department was directed put a stop to stubble burning and initiate programmes to make farmers aware about the negative impact of the practice, it said.

The chief minister sought information on steps taken to deal with pollution from district magistrates of Baghpat, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi.

