Image Source : FILE Two men involved in several snatching nabbed from Seelampur

Two men involved in several cases of snatching and theft have been arrested from northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Thursday.

Thirty nine robbed mobile phones were recovered from the accused along with the motorcycle which was found to be stolen from New Usmanpur area, a senior officer said.

Dilshad (24) and Faizan (26), were arrested on Wednesday after police received information that the two would come near metro mall on a motorcycle to sell the snatched phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

Dilshad is found to be involved in more than 10 cases of theft while his associate Faizan is found to be involved in more than 18 cases including robbery, snatching and theft, the officer added.

Earlier Wednesday, Ishaq Ali, a resident of Jafrabad, had lodged a complaint that two men on motorcycle snatched his mobile phone near a mandi at Seelampur, they said.

The victim had also provided registration number of the alleged vehicle, police said.

