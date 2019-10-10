Thursday, October 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Two men involved in several snatching nabbed from Seelampur

Two men involved in several snatching nabbed from Seelampur

Thirty nine robbed mobile phones were recovered from the accused along with the motorcycle which was found to be stolen from New Usmanpur area, a senior officer said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2019 17:25 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Two men involved in several snatching nabbed from Seelampur

 Two men involved in several cases of snatching and theft have been arrested from northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Thursday.

Thirty nine robbed mobile phones were recovered from the accused along with the motorcycle which was found to be stolen from New Usmanpur area, a senior officer said.

Dilshad (24) and Faizan (26), were arrested on Wednesday after police received information that the two would come near metro mall on a motorcycle to sell the snatched phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

Dilshad is found to be involved in more than 10 cases of theft while his associate Faizan is found to be involved in more than 18 cases including robbery, snatching and theft, the officer added.

Earlier Wednesday, Ishaq Ali, a resident of Jafrabad, had lodged a complaint that two men on motorcycle snatched his mobile phone near a mandi at Seelampur, they said.

The victim had also provided registration number of the alleged vehicle, police said.

ALSO READ | Woman injured while resisting snatching in west Delhi

ALSO READ |  Two held for running betting racket in Shahdara

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Hope Rahul Gandhi becomes Cong president again: Bhupesh Baghel Next StoryCongress delegation meets Corbyn over Kashmir; BJP calls it shameful  