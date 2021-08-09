Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB In fierce fight, tigers pounce on each other in Karnataka reserve | Watch video

In a fierce fight, two roaring tigers pounced on each other at Nagarahole National Park and Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. The video of the incident was recenttly shot by a tourist during a safari into the jungle.

Forest officials said that usually tigers fight between themselves in connection with their territorial boundaries.

The rarest of the rare incident - for human eyes - was witnessed by the tourists and one of them has managed to capture the moments on camera.

In July, a 17-year-old tiger had suffered injuries in a clash with another big cat in Pench Tiger Reserve, following which it was shifted to Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

