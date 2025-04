Tahawwur Rana, Mumbai attacks accused, brought to Patiala court after 18-day NIA custody Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was brought to the Patiala House Court in Delhi on Monday under tight security.

New Delhi:

Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was brought to the Patiala House Court in Delhi on Monday amid tight security. The development comes after he completed an 18-day NIA remand.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team took Rana from the NIA headquarters earlier today to appear before the court.