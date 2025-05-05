SC dismisses PIL seeking safety of tourists in view of Pahalgam terror attack, rebukes petitioner The bench came down heavily on the petitioner, stating that the plea appeared to be aimed at gaining publicity rather than addressing any genuine public concern.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which sought enhanced safety measures for tourists. The bench came down heavily on the petitioner, stating that the plea appeared to be aimed at gaining publicity rather than addressing any genuine public concern. The court noted that the petition lacked substance and did not warrant judicial intervention.

The PIL sought directions to be given to the Union Home Ministry and States to take safety measures for the protection of tourists visiting the hill States and remote places.

The petition also appealed to introduce proper medical facilities for tourist safety places, especially in hilly, remote areas, to ensure prompt medical aid in the event of any emergency situation.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh chided the petitioner for his repeated PILs and said it was for "publicity".

"Why are you filing the repeated PILs? Who is inciting you?" the Bench asked. To this, the petitioner said that it was not for adversarial purposes but for tourist protection.

"You aren't understanding the sensitivity of the issue. The petitioner is indulging in one or the other purported PILs, which are primarily aimed at publicity with no intention to serve the public cause. Dismissed," the Court stated.

Pahalgam terror attack

The April 22 terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Anantnag district left 26 people dead, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Several others sustained injuries. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, turning a place once known for its scenic beauty and serenity into a site of mourning and outrage.

The government has since reiterated its resolve to act decisively against terrorism, with multiple diplomatic and security measures swiftly being put in place.