SP MLA seeks prayer room for 'namaz' in UP Assembly complex

Tuesday, September 07, 2021
     
Solanki wrote a letter on Monday in this regard to Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit to allot a Namaz prayer room.

Lucknow Published on: September 07, 2021 13:38 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL

Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki has now demanded a 'namaz' room in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan, after the Jharkhand government allocated a room for offering prayers. Solanki wrote a letter on Monday in this regard to Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit to allot a prayer room.

He said that during the Assembly sessions, Muslim legislators have to leave the Vidhan Bhawan to offer prayers. He said that if a room is allotted for prayers, Muslim legislator can attend the session and offer prayers too.

Earlier, Speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly had issued an order for allotment of a separate room where Namaz can be offered assembly. Following this, BJP MLA Viranchi then demanded a room for reciting Hanuman Chalisa. 

Going a step further, BJP leader CP Singh, the former speaker of the assembly had demanded the construction of a grand temple of Lord Hanuman in the Vidhan Bhawan complex.

Objecting to the move, BJP leader Babu Lal Marandi had said said, "Temple of democracy should stay as the temple of democracy only. The allotment of a separate room at (Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha) for Namaz is wrong. We're against this decision."

(IANS Inputs)

Also Read: Jharkhand: Politics over allotment of room for offering Namaz inside assembly intensifies

