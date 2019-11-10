Image Source : ANI Sonia Gandhi should apologize to the nation, says Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Congress after National Herald shared an article with a controversial caption on twitter over the Ayodhya Verdict on Sunday.

The caption was: "Can god reside in a temple built by force, violence, and bloodshed? Can prayers be ever addressed in such a temple even if god decides to reside there?"

Sambit Patra in a press conference hits back and said: "Congress doesn't trust the honorable Supreme Court. It's shameful that the party is questioning the Court."

"Sonia Gandhi should apologize to the nation," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress on Saturday said it respects the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case and is in favor of Ram temple construction. In a resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, the Congress also appealed to all parties concerned and all communities to "abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony".

"It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala quoted the resolution as saying.

