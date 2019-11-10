Sunday, November 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Sonia Gandhi should apologize to the nation, says Sambit Patra

Sonia Gandhi should apologize to the nation, says Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Congress after National Herald shared an article with a controversial caption on twitter over the Ayodhya Verdict on Sunday. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2019 15:52 IST
Sonia Gandhi should apologize to the nation, says Sambit Patra
Image Source : ANI

Sonia Gandhi should apologize to the nation, says Sambit Patra 

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Congress after National Herald shared an article with a controversial caption on twitter over the Ayodhya Verdict on Sunday. 

The caption was: "Can god reside in a temple built by force, violence, and bloodshed? Can prayers be ever addressed in such a temple even if god decides to reside there?" 

India Tv - National Herald's tweet

Image Source : TWITTER

National Herald's tweet 

Sambit Patra in a press conference hits back and said: "Congress doesn't trust the honorable Supreme Court. It's shameful that the party is questioning the Court."

"Sonia Gandhi should apologize to the nation," he added. 

Meanwhile, Congress on Saturday said it respects the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case and is in favor of Ram temple construction. In a resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, the Congress also appealed to all parties concerned and all communities to "abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony".

"It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala quoted the resolution as saying.

ALSO READ |  Ayodhya verdict: Congress in favour of Ram temple construction

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPakistan Air Force puts Wing Commander Abhinandan's mannequin in museum Next StoryReligious procession on Milad-Un-Nabi will not be prohibited: UP Police  