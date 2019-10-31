Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
Soldier killed during training at Pokhran

An Indian soldier was killed during training practice at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Pokhran on Thursday. The army has set up a court of inquiry to probe the matter.

New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2019 23:37 IST
"One soldier has been killed during the routine tank firing practice in the Mahajan Field Firing Range. Court of inquiry has been ordered," a senior Army officer said.

The soldier died when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during the training exercise. The Army will inform the family members about the fatal accident.

The officer further said that there has been gross negligence and the matter will be probed accordingly and people responsible face action.

The Mahajan Field Firing Range is the army's oldest and biggest practice area in the desert at Pokhran, close to the Pakistan border.

