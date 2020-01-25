Those supporting Shaheen Bagh protestors must be ashamed: Amit Shah on Sharjeel Imam's video

Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at JNU student Sharjeel Imam's statement and suggested that those supporting Shaheen Bagh protests should be ashamed. Sharjeel Imam's statement of 'Aim' to 'cut Assam and Northeast from India' has drawn widespread flak. While it can now be said that Sharjeel's remarks were made at a Citizenship Act protest in Aligarh, the JNU student has also been a regular at the ongoing sit-in protest in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. In fact, several media reports have labelled him as the "mastermind" of the Shaheen Bagh demonstration.

A video featuring JNU student Sharjeel Imam went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organised people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

FIR has been lodged against Sharjeel Imam in Assam and Aligarh.

"Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies."

