OPINION | Sexual charge against Avimukteshwaranand: Can he prove his innocence?

The controversial Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is facing imminent arrest. A POCSO court in Prayagraj has directed police to file an FIR against him on charges of sexual exploitation of young disciples. Since the arrest of an accused facing a sexual harassment charge under the POCSO Act is mandatory, the swami has applied for anticipatory bail from the High Court. This is the first time an FIR has been filed against a Shankaracharya for sexual harassment on the orders of the court.

There is, however, a twist in this story. The main complainant, Ashutosh Brahmchari, a disciple of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, is himself a history sheeter. He hails from Shamli, UP, and he has more than 20 criminal complaints pending against him. The charges range from gangrape to crimes under the Goonda Act, Gangsters Act and Cow Slaughter Prevention Act. However, he has not been declared guilty in any of the cases. Ashutosh Brahmachari had filed a complaint on January 24 in Jhoonsi police station against Avimukteshwaranand and his main disciple Mukundanand, alleging that they had sexually exploited two 'batuks' (students).

When police did not file an FIR, Ashutosh Brahmachari took the victims to the POCSO court, where the judge, in camera, recorded the statements of two 'batuks' and Ashutosh Brahmachari. The judge then issued an order asking police to file an FIR against Avimukteshwaranand. Swami Avimukteshwaranand is presently in his ashram in Kashi. He says all these charges are fabricated, and the two 'batuks' are not students of his 'gurukul' ashram. The matter has taken political contours with the Samajwadi Party and Congress backing the Shankaracharya. Supporters of both parties have started reaching his ashram. They have threatened to take the matter to the streets if the Pontiff is arrested.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted UP CM Yogi Adityanath and alleged that a Shankaracharya is being nailed in a fabricated case. The charges, per se, against Swami Avimukteshwaranand are serious. It is for the courts to decide whether the charges are true or fabricated. Till now, the issue relating to Avimukteshwaranand's claim for the seat of Shankaracharya is yet to be settled. It is pending before the courts. But the swami's behaviour in the past few months has not been dignified, as is expected from a saint. He is openly playing political games. Opponents of Yogi Adityanath are trying to take advantage of the remarks made by the Shankaracharya against the chief minister.

