Riding on military might and economic growth, India ranks third in Asia Power Index 2025

Buoyed by its economic growth and military capability which became evident during Operation Sindoor, India has achieved a "major power" status in the Asian Power Index 2025 as it ranked third in the list just after the US and China, a global think-tank has said in its report.

The index was released by Australia-based think tank Lowy Institute on Friday. The top five countries in overall power for 2025 are the United States, China, India, Japan and Russia. Australia slipped one place to sixth. Although the United States remains the most powerful country in Asia, its score has fallen to its lowest level since the index was launched in 2018.

The Australia-based think tank recently released its annual Asia Power Index which assesses the ability of nations, particularly of those in the Asian continent, to influence their external environment.

India's rise in 2025

India ranks third for two measures -- economic capability and future resources. It increased its economic capability rank by one place to third, overtaking Japan, the report said.

It is ranked third with a score of 40, behind the US at 80.4 and China at 73.5. India also remains on the verge of military superpower status, which it would attain if it exceeded a score of 40.

"Increases in its inward investment have seen India rise to ninth place for economic relationships, the first time in the Asia Power Index where its ranking has increased for this measure," the report added.

The think tank said India’s economic and military capabilities had both strengthened. “Its economy has continued to grow strongly and made small gains in terms of its geopolitical relevance ,defined in terms of international leverage, connectivity, and technology. India’s military capability has also improved steadily," it noted.

Military might in Operation Sindoor

"For the most part, these gains were from improved expert appraisals of its capability, which were likely influenced by India’s performance in Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025, which added to India’s recent combat experience," the report said.

Operation Sindoor was carried out in May 2025 when India struck nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Its missile strikes on key air bases prompted the Pakistani DGMO to reach out to India for a ceasefire.

India also recorded its first rise in rankings for economic relationships since the Index began in 2018.