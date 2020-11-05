Ram Mandir Trust invites designing ideas; seeks expert suggestions from IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Madras

Image Source : PTI Ram Mandir Trust invites designing ideas

Architectural designing suggestions from professionals among the general public are being invited by the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. In an advertisement issued in major national dailies, it said, "The Trust invites pro bono suggestions that may be included in the masterplan, which is under preparation for the 70-acre Ram Mandir complex."

The Ram Mandir Trust has hired the leading construction company Larsen and Turbo for the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Later, the Trust had also involved the experts and engineers of Tata Consulting and Engineering firm in the construction of the temple.

The Trust has also sought expert suggestions from IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Madras regarding the Foundation of the temple.

According to Trust members, they want to build such a grand and strong temple that it must last for at least 1,000 years and must resist all natural calamities Dr Anil Mishra, a Trustee of the Ram Mandir Trust said that “the Ram Janambhoomi Tèerth Ksetra Trust has invited ideas from worldwide experts for their incorporation in the upcoming Ram temple’s masterplan.

The suggestions should address the major elements of the project namely religious Yatra, rituals, culture and science, he added.

This year, the gathering of devotees in Ayodhya on the occasion of Parikrama, which is held every year after the Diwali festival, will remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the three-day Deepotsav celebration, the general public will be kept out of the venue and only leading Hindu seers will be invited to participate in it.

