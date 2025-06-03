Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha: What to know about 3-day event at Ram Mandir beginning today

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will see another Pran Pratishtha on the premises from today after the grand consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22 last year.
The three-day event is Pran Pratishtha the Ram Darbar, which will house eight temples for each deity.
Ram Mandir construction stands complete
According to General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Champat Rai, the holy rituals will begin at 6.30 am on Tuesday and conclude on Thursday, which also marks the day of Ganga Dussehra. The conclusion also marks the completion of the entire Ram Temple complex. The event is also slated to be a of oow attendance as only religious leaders have been invited and no political or VIP figures besides the general public will be there.
All about Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha
- A sacred Kalash Yatra was organised on Monday from the holy banks of the Sarayu river, in the esteemed presence of revered saints, acharyas, trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, distinguished citizens, and a large gathering of devotees.
- Eight splendid "Devalayas" (temples) have been newly constructed within the Mandir Complex, each enshrining a vigraha of revered Shastriya Devtas. The sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremony for these vigrahas will be conducted with full religious observance from June 3.
- The Pran Pratishtha of each vigraha will be performed with great reverence.
- In the Northeast corner (Ishan Kon) of the Mandir Complex, a Shivling will undergo Pran Pratishtha and in the Southeast (Agni Kon), shri Ganesha will be worshipped.
- At the centre of the Southern arm, the Pran Pratishtha of a vigraha of Balshali Hanuman Ji will take place; in the Southwest (Nairitya Kon), Surya Dev; in the Northwest (Vayavya Kon), Devi Bhagwati
- At the centre of the Northern arm, the Pran Pratishtha of a vigraha of Maa Annapurna will be performed.
- Within the main Mandir, on the first floor, the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Darbar will occur, and in the Southwestern corner of the Mandir Complex, the Pran Pratishtha of a vigraha of Sheshavatar will be held.
- The three-day event will commence on Jyeshtha Shukla Ashtami (3 June 2025) and conclude on Dashami (5 June 2025) with worship, bhog, and aarti.
- Rituals will begin daily at 6:30 am. On 3 and 4 June, the pujan will continue from 6:30 AM until the evening.
- On Jyeshtha Shukla Dashami (5 June), pujan will commence at 6:30 AM and continue until 11:20 AM. The Pran Pratishtha will take place at 11:25 AM, followed by pujan, bhog, and aarti. All events on this day will conclude by 1:00 PM.
- The final decision regarding the opening of these temples for public darshan has yet to be determined.
- The first floor will be restricted, with possibly only 50 devotees permitted per hour through issued passes. A detailed plan is currently under discussion by the Trust.