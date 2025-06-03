Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha: What to know about 3-day event at Ram Mandir beginning today The holy rituals will begin at 6.30 am on Tuesday and will conclude on Thursday, which is also the day of Ganga Dussehra. This conclusion marks the completion of the entire Ram Temple complex. The event is expected to have a low turnout, as only religious leaders have been invited, with no political

Ayodhya:

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will see another Pran Pratishtha on the premises from today after the grand consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22 last year.

The three-day event is Pran Pratishtha the Ram Darbar, which will house eight temples for each deity.

Ram Mandir construction stands complete

According to General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Champat Rai, the holy rituals will begin at 6.30 am on Tuesday and conclude on Thursday, which also marks the day of Ganga Dussehra. The conclusion also marks the completion of the entire Ram Temple complex. The event is also slated to be a of oow attendance as only religious leaders have been invited and no political or VIP figures besides the general public will be there.

All about Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha