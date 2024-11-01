Rajesh Kumar Singh assumes charge as new Defence Secretary: Know about senior bureaucrat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, a senior bureaucrat and 1989-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, formally took over as India’s Defence Secretary on Friday. Singh assumed charge at the Defence Ministry's headquarters in South Block. In a tribute to the nation’s fallen soldiers, he laid a wreath and paid homage at the National War Memorial before taking office.

Prior to this role, Singh served as Officer on Special Duty (Defence Secretary-Designate) beginning August 20, preparing for his new responsibilities. His appointment as Defence Secretary marks a key addition to the ministry’s leadership, bringing decades of administrative experience to the role.

"The nation will remain forever indebted to our brave soldiers who make the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland. Their extraordinary bravery and sacrifice is a source of strength and inspiration for us to make India a safe and prosperous nation," Singh said.

More about Rajesh Kumar Singh

Singh held the post of secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry from April 24, 2023, to August 20, 2024. Prior to that, he was secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

Singh has held many other important positions in the Union government, including director of works and urban transport in the Ministry of Urban Development; commissioner (lands) in the Delhi Development Authority; joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; joint secretary in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare; and chief vigilance officer in the Food Corporation of India, the ministry said in a statement.

He has also held charge as urban development secretary and finance secretary in the Kerala government. Singh succeeds Giridhar Aramane, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, who superannuated on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

