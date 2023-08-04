Rahul Gandhi's conviction stayed: Opposition bloc leaders Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav congratulate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi with other Opposition bloc leaders

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, restoring his status as an MP. A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

"No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication," the bench said.

While the Congress hailed the Supreme Court ruling calling the judgment a strong vindication of truth and asserting that "no force can silence the voice of the people", members of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A also congratulated the leader.

