Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann brings back bullock cart races as Kila Raipur Rural Olympics return with huge fanfare

Punjab witnessed a major cultural revival on Wednesday as the iconic Kila Raipur Rural Olympics returned to the historic grounds of Kila Raipur in Ludhiana. The event, formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, marked the fulfilment of yet another state promise, with the traditional bullock cart races making a grand comeback after several years. According to the Chief Minister, the three-day sporting spectacle has now officially begun to revive a cherished slice of Punjab's rural heritage and athletic culture.

Traditional games take centre stage

The vibrant festival features hockey, kabaddi, athletics and a series of traditional rural sports that attract enthusiastic participation from boys and girls. Alongside the return of bullock cart races, the finale will host special 100-metre races in the 65, 75 and 80-plus age categories for men on February 19. Events such as trolley loading and unloading, tricycle races and other unique competitions highlight the strength and agility of senior participants, celebrating the spirit of active ageing.

CM Mann ensures safety and ethical conduct

The Chief Minister reiterated that the bull races are being conducted with complete safeguards to protect the animals, stressing that they are raised as family members by their owners. He added that events are being organised under regulated and monitored conditions to ensure the well-being of all participants, including the animals.

Public participation encouraged

CM Mann urged the people of Punjab and sports lovers to join the celebrations of what is widely known as the "Rural Olympics." He emphasised that such traditional events help connect the youth with Punjab's cultural identity, values and rural roots. Officials stressed that the state government is consistently working to preserve folk sports and heritage festivals that promote community bonding, physical endurance and local talent. They believe that restoring these traditional games strengthens cultural pride while boosting tourism and rural engagement.

Bull races are being conducted with proper safeguards.

Massive arrangements for smooth conduct

Meanwhile, organisers stated that extensive preparations have been made to manage crowds, ensure medical support and maintain security. Local administration teams and volunteers have been deployed across the venue to guide participants and visitors, they added.

Bullock Cart race returns after years

It is to be noted here that bullock cart racing had been discontinued at the Kila Raipur Sports Festival. In 2014, the Supreme Court of India banned the event for violating provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Later, the Punjab Government passed the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill in 2019, paving the way for its resumption.