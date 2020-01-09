Image Source : FILE Ban on pro-Khalistan group 'Sikhs for Justice' upheld by UAPA tribunal

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act tribunal on Thursday upheld the Centre's decision to slap a ban on pro-Khalistani group 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ).

"SFJ is involved in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab and elsewhere, intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," said the tribunal headed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D.N. Patel.

The tribunal further observed that it was clear from the evidence on record that activities of the group were "unlawful", "disruptive" and "threatened the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India".

It also said that evidence showed that SFJ was working in collusion with anti-India entities and forces.

"It is clear that the unlawful activities of the respondent Association are disruptive in character and threaten the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India. The evidence brought on record also proves that the respondent Association is working in collusion with anti-India entities and forces to fulfil their objectives by indulging in unlawful activities," the order said.

On July 10, 2019, the centre had termed SFJ as an unlawful association and had banned it for five years.

SFJ is a US-based secessionist group that supports the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan. It is run by some Sikhs of foreign nationality in the US, Canada and the UK.

