President Murmu, PM Modi pay floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial

On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Ministers, and leaders from across the NDA circle, gathered at the Sadaiv Atal Memorial in New Delhi to pay their respects.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2024 9:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute at Sadaiv Atal memorial
Image Source : VIDEO SCREEENGRAB Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute at Sadaiv Atal memorial

Union Ministers and leaders from across the NDA paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his sixth death anniversary at the Sadaiv Atal Memorial in New Delhi on Friday, August 16.

'President Murmu, PM Modi attend prayer meet'

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the prominent figures who attended the prayer meeting and offered floral tributes to the late BJP stalwart. They were also joined by other dignitaries, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and leaders from various political parties, in honoring Vajpayee's memory at his memorial, 'Sadaiv Atal.'

'About the BJP stalwart'

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a widely respected politician and one of the finest orators of his time, played a pivotal role in expanding the BJP's reach by building alliances during the coalition era of the 1990s. He became the first Prime Minister from the BJP to complete his tenure from 1998 to 2004, a period marked by significant reforms and infrastructure development. Vajpayee passed away in 2018 at the age of 93.

(More details will be added)

