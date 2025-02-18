President Murmu hosts Qatar's Amir at Rashtrapati Bhavan, holds banquet to strengthen bilateral ties President Droupadi Murmu welcomed Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in New Delhi, highlighting deep historical ties and growing bilateral cooperation. The visit saw the elevation of India-Qatar relations to a strategic partnership, with key agreements signed across multiple sectors.

President Droupadi Murmu extended a warm welcome to Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The visit marks the Qatari leader’s second state visit to India, underscoring the growing bilateral ties between the two nations. President Murmu also hosted a banquet in his honour, attended by the Vice President, Prime Minister, and other dignitaries from both India and Qatar.

Welcoming Amir Al Thani, President Murmu highlighted the deep historical connections between India and Qatar, emphasizing their centuries-old cultural and commercial linkages. She underscored the robust cooperation between the two nations across various sectors, including trade, investment, food security, health, culture, and energy. She further stated that both countries must leverage their strengths to enhance collaboration in innovation, technology, and startups.

“Our relationship transcends diplomacy and politics,” President Murmu remarked, stressing the growing strategic partnership between India and Qatar. She noted that bilateral trade between the two countries had reached nearly $14 billion in the past year. She also welcomed the increasing investments from the Qatar Investment Authority and other Qatari investors, expressing satisfaction with their confidence in Indian markets.

The President also acknowledged the contribution of the Indian community in Qatar, calling it a vital bridge between the two nations. “The Indian community has made Qatar their second home and has seamlessly integrated into the local society. I am deeply grateful to you and the people of Qatar for their hospitality and the care extended to them,” she said.

Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the energy sector. He acknowledged the signing of key agreements on trade and mutual investments and emphasized the significance of renewable energy cooperation in the future.

“As we observed India's remarkable progress in all fields, we are confident that the Indian economy will continue to thrive in the coming decades. Building on our historical relations and shared interests, we reaffirm our commitment to providing reliable and secure energy sources,” Amir Al Thani said.

Both leaders expressed optimism about the future of the India-Qatar relationship, with the signing of strategic partnership agreements serving as a testament to their mutual commitment to deeper cooperation. President Murmu concluded by expressing confidence that Amir Al Thani’s visit would mark a new chapter in the longstanding and multifaceted ties between the two nations.

During the banquet, President Murmu highlighted the cultural interlinkages between India and Qatar, reflected in shared traditions, art, music, and cuisine. “Our centuries-old ties are also reflected in the art, music, and food that our people prefer—whether it is biryani or ‘kadak chai’, she remarked, hoping that the Qatari delegation would experience India's cultural richness.

The visit also saw India and Qatar elevating their ties to a strategic partnership, with agreements signed to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors. A revised agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion concerning taxes on income was also exchanged between the two nations. India's External Affairs Ministry stated that this elevation would provide “further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership.”

In a special gesture, President Murmu welcomed Amir Al Thani in front of the iconic Rampurva Bull at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, symbolizing India’s historic ties with Qatar. The banquet, attended by the Vice President, Prime Minister, and other high-level dignitaries, marked a significant moment in the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.