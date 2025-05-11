PM Modi told Vance if Pak does something, India's response will be bigger, stronger, heavier: Sources PM Modi also highlighted in his conversation with the US Vice President that India's position is clear on Kashmir, suggesting that there is only one matter left, which is the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US Vice President JD Vance in clear terms that if Pakistan does something, India's response will be more devastating and strong, the New York Times reports. PM Modi also highlighted in his conversation with the US Vice President that India's position is clear on Kashmir, suggesting that there is only one matter left- the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) from Pakistan.

He said that India does not want anyone to mediate between India and Pakistan, sources added. He also highlighted that Operation Sindoor is not over, and we are in the new normal; the world has to accept this. Pakistan has to accept this, it cannot be business as usual.

Pakistan attacked 26 sites on the same night, and India responded very strongly,the report adds. India targeted Pakistani bases as PM Modi gave clear directions that India's response will be bigger, stronger, and heavier to Pakistan's attack.

'We are in new normal...': PM Modi

PM Modi underscored that Operation Sindoor is not over, adding, "We are in the new normal, the world has to accept this. Pakistan has to accept this, it cannot be business as usual."

On Saturday, a request from the DGMO Pakistan came at 1 PM in the afternoon for talks. Since the Indian DGMO was busy in a meeting, he could not talk then. The actual talk took place at 3:35 PM. Sources say that whatever happened on the terms of stopping firing was between the DGMOs.

PM Modi holds high-level meeting

PM Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

India had accused Pakistan of violating the terms of the understanding on Saturday night and asked it to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

The situation has since cooled down even though residents in several border areas continue to live in a state of apprehension following days of shelling and drone incidents.

