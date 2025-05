PM Modi holds emergency meet with chief of three armed forces amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict The high-level meeting is being called by PM Modi to assess the progress and strategy of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a security review meet with the chiefs of all three armed forces, a day after India successfully thwarted Pakistan's drone attacks. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are present.

The development comes after India launched air strikes under Operation Sindoor against targets in Pakistan that it said were "terrorist infrastructure", in response to a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22.